Teacher strike looms for second-largest US school district

Parents and teachers hold signs while talking to reporters outside Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. Teachers in Los Angeles, whose 640,000 students make it the nation's second-largest school district, are ready to strike Thursday, Jan. 10, over a contract dispute that follows teacher walkouts in other states that emboldened organized labor after a critical defeat at the U.S. Supreme Court. Jae C. Hong AP Photo