Seattle braces for highway closure, historic traffic squeeze

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, rush hour northbound Highway 99 traffic backs-up while heading toward the Alaskan Way Viaduct just ahead as a sign overhead advises of an upcoming closure of the roadway in Seattle. The double-decker highway along Seattle's waterfront is set to shut down for good Friday, Jan. 11, ushering in what officials say will be one of the most painful traffic periods in the city's history. The 65-year-old viaduct is being replaced by a four-lane Highway 99 tunnel, scheduled to open several weeks after the viaduct's closure. Elaine Thompson AP Photo