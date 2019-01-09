Judge proposes ordering PG&E to shut off power for wildfires

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 file photo, utility crews repair overhead lines along the Pacific Coast Highway just west of Malibu, Calif., where the Woolsey Fire burned down from the Santa Monica Mountains to the water's edge at Leo Carrillo State Beach. To prevent wildfires, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. should re-inspect its entire electric grid and cut off power during certain wind conditions regardless of the inconvenience to customers or loss of profit, a U.S. judge proposed Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. John Antczak, File AP Photo