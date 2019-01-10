Holcomb administration releasing Indiana budget proposal

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration is releasing its recommendations for the new state budget, including how much more money could go toward public schools.
Holcomb administration officials are scheduled to make their presentation Thursday to the State Budget Committee.
State fiscal analysts project tax revenues will grow by about 2.5 percent each year for the new two-year budget starting in July. But much of that money is expected to go toward allowing the state's troubled Department of Child Services to keep hundreds of new caseworkers added over the last few years and an expected jump in state costs for the Medicaid program for low-income families.
Holcomb and fellow Republicans want to protect the state's $1.8 billion budget surplus , which Democrats suggest should be tapped to boost teacher pay.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments