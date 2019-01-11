China claims victories in returning fugitives from abroad

China says 1,335 fugitives who fled abroad were returned to the country last year and more than $519 million in ill-gotten gains was recovered.
The Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said Friday those returned included 307 party members or government employees, including five on a list of 100 most-wanted corruption suspects handed over to Interpol.
China says a four-year-old campaign to return white collar criminals and recover assets has captured more than 5,000 fugitives.
The operation known as "Sky Net" marked an extension of the anti-corruption drive launched by President Xi Jinping shortly after taking power more than eight years ago. Xi is China's most powerful leader in decades.
Domestically, 621,000 people received punishments for corruption last year, including 51 officials at or above the provincial and ministerial level.
