2 northeast Mississippi airports see more passengers in 2018

Two northeast Mississippi airports saw notable increases in the number of passengers they served in 2018.
The Commercial Dispatch reports Golden Triangle Regional Airport set a record for passenger traffic, with 48,717 passengers boarding planes last year. That's up 9 percent from 2017.
Golden Triangle Regional Airport Director Mike Hainsey says the three daily flights connecting to Delta Air Lines in Atlanta were fuller in 2018, running at 92 percent occupancy.
At Tupelo Regional Airport, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the number of passengers boarding planes rose to 12,948, the most since 2009.
Contour Airlines saw passengers increase by 39 percent for its flights to Nashville, Tennessee.
Getting over 10,000 passengers means Tupelo Regional Airport will be eligible for $1 million in federal airport money.
