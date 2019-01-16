A house in this affluent zip code topped December with sale of more than $1 million

After getting some recent competition from pricey offerings in other zip codes, Lexington’s 40502 again sits firmly at the top of December sales.
In recent months, the 40502 has seen strong competition from the 40508 downtown zip code and the 40509 zip code around Hamburg.
The top December price among home sales was for 895 McMeekin Place, which brought $1.1 million dollars. Seven properties on the street are listed at $1 million or more fair cash value with the office of Fayette County PVA David O’Neill.
Numerous properties across most of Lexington’s zip codes recorded sales in the $300,000-$400,000 range.
Another development of note: The 40516, which is sparsely populated but has a number of entry-level priced homes, recorded five home sales this month.
Here are the top five home sales in each Lexington zip code during December. In the 40510, only three homes sold.
40502
895 McMeekin Place, $1.1 million
1847 Lakewood Drive, $675,000
136 Old Lafayette Avenue, $515,000
2019 Hart Road, $479,000
1230 Fincastle Road, $456,000
40503
3180 Blenheim Way, $460,000
233 Greenbriar Road, $367,500
3221 Marston Place, $336,250
2477 Eastway Drive, $312,500
221 Barberry Lane, $271,500
40504
1368 Saddle Club Way, $434,900
1721 Hatteras Drive, $227,000
808 Summerville Drive, $207,520
1917 Seven Pines Drive, $205,000
1828 Darien Drive, $195,000
40505
1743 Woodlark Avenue, $240,000
1505 Raleigh Court, $172,500
662 Warrington Drive, $142,900
664 Lombardy Drive, $142,000
215 North Limestone, $135,000
40508
245 Rand Avenue, $331,000
666 Headley Avenue, $315,000
600 Elsmere Park, $291,000
716 North Limestone, $112,000
413 Delcamp Drive, $104,500
40509
3805 Still Meadow Lane, $500,000
602 Gingermill Lane, $465,000
2130 Bahama Road, $405,000
2292 Sunningdale Drive, $368,000
3237 Cherry Meadow Path, $365,000
40510
3572 Salisbury Drive, $350,000
3580 Gloucester Drive, $348,700
3781 Salisbury Drive, $337,500
40511
1623 Blue Grouse Circle, $370,000
4651 Bethel Road, $265,000
712 Newtown Springs Drive, $232,000
1650 Pintail Drive, $230,000
2596 Mable Lane, $228,043, no finished photo available
40513
905 Calhoun Circle, $499,500
2524 Sungale Court, $452,500
3941 Peppertree Drive, $422,000
3350 Mantilla Drive, $342,000
2161 Sallee Drive, $289,000
40514
745 Sunny Slope Trace, $375,000
2052 Twain Ridge Drive, $310,000
4716 Bud Lane, $306,450
2449 La Cross Court, $300,200
2405 Scenic Court, $280,000
40515
220 Somersly Place, $475,000
2301 Elmspring Way, $415,000
4384 Wyndhurst Road, $397,500
2208 Cascade Way, $385,000
1064 Crestfield Lane, $332,000
40516
2224 Preakness Court, $165,000
149 Strawberry Fields Road, $164,500
216 Fairgrounds Drive, $148,000
2008 Fairgrounds Court, $144,001
164 Strawberry Fields Road, $100,000
40517
1401 Yosemite Circle, $215,000
3713 Cali Court, $205,000
1312 Tanforan Drive, $200,000
3705 Katie Court, $184,000
3307 Coldstream Drive, $182,500
