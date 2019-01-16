Business

A house in this affluent zip code topped December with sale of more than $1 million

By Cheryl Truman

January 16, 2019 11:21 AM

This house on McMeekin Place sold for $1.1 million, making it the most expensive home in Lexington during December.
After getting some recent competition from pricey offerings in other zip codes, Lexington’s 40502 again sits firmly at the top of December sales.

In recent months, the 40502 has seen strong competition from the 40508 downtown zip code and the 40509 zip code around Hamburg.

The top December price among home sales was for 895 McMeekin Place, which brought $1.1 million dollars. Seven properties on the street are listed at $1 million or more fair cash value with the office of Fayette County PVA David O’Neill.

Numerous properties across most of Lexington’s zip codes recorded sales in the $300,000-$400,000 range.

Another development of note: The 40516, which is sparsely populated but has a number of entry-level priced homes, recorded five home sales this month.

Here are the top five home sales in each Lexington zip code during December. In the 40510, only three homes sold.

40502

895 McMeekin Place, $1.1 million

mcmeekin.jpg

1847 Lakewood Drive, $675,000

Lakewood.jpg

136 Old Lafayette Avenue, $515,000

oldlafayette.jpg

2019 Hart Road, $479,000

hart.jpg

1230 Fincastle Road, $456,000

fincastle.jpg

40503

3180 Blenheim Way, $460,000

blenheim.jpg

233 Greenbriar Road, $367,500

greenbriar.jpg

3221 Marston Place, $336,250

marston.jpg

2477 Eastway Drive, $312,500

2477eastway.jpg

221 Barberry Lane, $271,500

barberry.jpg

40504

1368 Saddle Club Way, $434,900

saddleclub.jpg

1721 Hatteras Drive, $227,000

hatteras.jpg

808 Summerville Drive, $207,520

summerville.jpg

1917 Seven Pines Drive, $205,000

sevenpines.jpg

1828 Darien Drive, $195,000

darrien.jpg

40505

1743 Woodlark Avenue, $240,000

woodlark.jpg

1505 Raleigh Court, $172,500

raleigh.jpg

662 Warrington Drive, $142,900

warrington.jpg

664 Lombardy Drive, $142,000

lombardy.jpg

215 North Limestone, $135,000

northlimestone.jpg

40508

245 Rand Avenue, $331,000

245Rand.jpg

666 Headley Avenue, $315,000

headley.jpg

600 Elsmere Park, $291,000

600Elsmere.jpg
Fayette County PVA

716 North Limestone, $112,000

716northlimestone.jpg

413 Delcamp Drive, $104,500

413delcamp.jpg

40509

3805 Still Meadow Lane, $500,000

stillmeadow.jpg

602 Gingermill Lane, $465,000

gingermill.jpg

2130 Bahama Road, $405,000

bahama.jpg

2292 Sunningdale Drive, $368,000

sunningdale.jpg

3237 Cherry Meadow Path, $365,000

cherrymeadow.jpg

40510

3572 Salisbury Drive, $350,000

salisbury.jpg

3580 Gloucester Drive, $348,700

gloucester.jpg

3781 Salisbury Drive, $337,500

salisbury.jpg

40511

1623 Blue Grouse Circle, $370,000

bluegrouse.jpg

4651 Bethel Road, $265,000

bethel.jpg

712 Newtown Springs Drive, $232,000

newtownsprings.jpg

1650 Pintail Drive, $230,000

pintail.jpg
Fayette PVA

2596 Mable Lane, $228,043, no finished photo available

40513

905 Calhoun Circle, $499,500

calhoun.jpg

2524 Sungale Court, $452,500

sungale.jpg

3941 Peppertree Drive, $422,000

peppertree.jpg

3350 Mantilla Drive, $342,000

mantilla.jpg

2161 Sallee Drive, $289,000

sallee.jpg

40514

745 Sunny Slope Trace, $375,000

sunnyslope.jpg

2052 Twain Ridge Drive, $310,000

twainridge.jpg

4716 Bud Lane, $306,450

twainridge.jpg

2449 La Cross Court, $300,200

lacross.jpg

2405 Scenic Court, $280,000

sceniccourt.jpeg

40515

220 Somersly Place, $475,000

somersly.jpg

2301 Elmspring Way, $415,000

Elmspring.jpg

4384 Wyndhurst Road, $397,500

wyndhurst.jpg

2208 Cascade Way, $385,000

cascade.jpg

1064 Crestfield Lane, $332,000

crestfield.jpg

40516

2224 Preakness Court, $165,000

2224preakness.jpg

149 Strawberry Fields Road, $164,500

strawberryfields.jpg

216 Fairgrounds Drive, $148,000

fairgrounds.jpg

2008 Fairgrounds Court, $144,001

fairgroundscourt.jpg

164 Strawberry Fields Road, $100,000

164strawberryfields.jpg

40517

1401 Yosemite Circle, $215,000

yosemite.jpg

3713 Cali Court, $205,000

cali.jpg

1312 Tanforan Drive, $200,000

tanforan.jpg

3705 Katie Court, $184,000

katie.jpg

3307 Coldstream Drive, $182,500

coldstream.jpg

