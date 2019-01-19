Winter storm slows travel in Plains states, heads east

A woman rides her bike downtown during a snow storm in Sioux Falls, S.D., Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. A strong winter storm system is forecast to sweep across the Midwest into New England, bringing double-digit snow accumulations and high winds. The Argus Leader via AP

A woman rides her bike downtown during a snow storm in Sioux Falls, S.D., Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. A strong winter storm system is forecast to sweep across the Midwest into New England, bringing double-digit snow accumulations and high winds. Loren Townsley