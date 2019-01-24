Alabama’s Protective Life acquires Great-West Life for $1B

Alabama-based Protective Life Insurance Co. is purchasing the Colorado-based Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Co. in a deal worth $1.2 billion.
Protective Life says the buyout announced Thursday is the largest acquisition in company history.
The deal is the fourth completed since Protective became a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. in 2015. Protective Life says the purchase marks its entry into the executive benefits market.
The Birmingham-based Protective Life has nearly 3,000 employees nationwide. It had assets of about $92 billion on Sept. 30.
Great-West Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc., which has headquarters in Winnipeg, Canada. It administers about $602 billion in assets for more than 9 million retirement, insurance and annuity customers.
