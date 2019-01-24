Providence schools face swelling budget shortfall

The Providence School Department's budget shortfall is expected to swell to $42 million by 2024.
The shortfall is expected to increase despite the fact that Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza is projecting large surpluses for the city budget in coming years.
WPRI-TV reports the administration predicts the school department's shortfall will grow from $12 million next year to $42 million by 2024.
The administration says Providence is expected to run surpluses of between $2 million and $13 million during that same period. The five-year plan presented to the city council last month discloses the city is not planning to increase its annual contribution to the school department through 2024.
Elorza will submit his budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1 in April.
