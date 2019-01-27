Legislature’s week ahead: Ethics, lawmaker meals, flaring

North Dakota legislators will consider a pair of measures aimed at creating rules for a voter-approved constitutional amendment for government ethics oversight.
Also expected on the Legislature's plate this week are proposals to reimburse lawmakers for meals, charge royalties on wasted natural gas, and measures to hold annual legislative sessions.
The Legislature on Wednesday will hear testimony on competing Republican and Democratic bills on how to comply with a voter-approved constitutional amendment for government ethics oversight.
The so-called anti-corruption amendment has provisions to restrict lobbying and create an independent ethics commission, among other things.
North Dakotans for Public Integrity backed the initiative and says the GOP bill makes "a mockery of the people's vote."
The group has signaled a lawsuit if the bill becomes law.
