French yellow vest movement dogged by intolerance, extremism

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 file photo, Herve Ryssen, left, close to the ultra-right and convicted for antisemitic and racist comments, wearing a yellow jacket, clashes with riot police officers on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Intolerance and conspiracy theories have haunted the margins of France’s “yellow vest” movement since the first protests over fuel taxes roused the discontented middle of French society. Kamil Zihnioglu, File AP Photo