Venezuela opposition urges walkouts to pressure Maduro

With a mural depicting the eyes of Veneuzela's late President Hugo Chavez, Carlos Gonzales carries a bag with food delivered by the government for the poorest people in the Antimano neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro went on state television Tuesday to announce that he was beefing up the nation's defense by expanding Venezuela's civilian armed militia to 2 million members. The reserve force was created by the late Hugo Chavez to train civilians to assist the armed forces and defend the socialist revolution from attacks. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo