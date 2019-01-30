Stray cows to be bar coded in Indian state to counter menace

FILE - In this May 29, 2017 file photo, stray cows rest on a road in Allahabad, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities in India's most populous state have been ordered to bar code stray cows and use vacant buildings to shelter them in response to farmers' complaints that the closure of slaughterhouses has created a menace of crop-destroying, free-range cattle. An order by the Hindu nationalist-led Uttar Pradesh state government on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, also says that officials should use radio frequency identification technology to scan the tags to help keep track of stray cows. Rajesh Kumar Singh, File AP Photo