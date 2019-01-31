Fire crews battle paper plant fire amid frigid temperatures

Fire crews have been battling a large blaze at a landmark New Jersey paper plant amid frigid temperatures.
Crews from around the area were called Wednesday afternoon to the Marcal Paper Mills in Elmwood Park.
There were no immediate reports of injuries. Councilman Joseph Dombrowski told the North Jersey Record that no one was believed to be inside.
Mayor Frank Caramagna said the roof had collapsed by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. NJ.com reports that the plant's iconic red sign visible for years along Route 80 has collapsed.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
New York City notified its residents just before 10 p.m. that they may see or smell smoke.
The fire is the second reported this month at the site. In 2017, more than 100 firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at the plant.
Comments