US calls for compliance with nuclear treaties

The Associated Press

January 31, 2019 01:51 AM

U.S. Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson, left, and Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Rozhkov, right, attends a panel discussion after a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing, China, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing consists of five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
BEIJING

The U.S. has called for other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to adhere to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The call Thursday by Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Andrea Thompson in Beijing comes as the U.S. is preparing to withdraw from a separate pact, the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty between the United States and the former Soviet Union.

Thompson says some countries are violating non-proliferation and developing new weapons programs, a likely reference to Russia, Iran and possibly North Korea. The NPT aims to stop the spread of nuclear weapons.

The 1987 treaty bans production, testing and deployment of land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,400 miles).

NATO secretary-general has urged Russia to respect the 1987 treaty.

