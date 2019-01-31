Czech beer Budvar enjoys rebound in production

FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012 file photo, shows the Budejovicky Budvar brewery, in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic. Production of Budvar beer, which has been embroiled in a lengthy legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over the use of the "Budweiser" brand, was the second highest in 2018 in the brewer's 123-year history. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a Czech state-owned brewery, said Thursday Jan. 31, 2019, that its output rose 3.6 percent to reach 1.602 million hectoliters (42.32 million gallons). Petr David Josek, File AP Photo