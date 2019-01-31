The Latest: Denver teachers strike negotiations break down

The Latest on the contract dispute involving Denver teachers (all times local):
8 p.m.
The union representing Denver teachers rejected a new proposal by the school district as negotiations resumed for the first time since a vote to strike.
KUSA-TV reports Denver Public Schools proposed Thursday night to add $3 million in total compensation during the 2020-2021 school year by eliminating 100 positions in the central office. That's about $5 million less than teachers want.
Henry Roman, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, says Thursday's meeting was "a lost opportunity for students, parents and the community." He added that the school district didn't take the bargaining session seriously.
Last week, the union said 93 percent of teachers voted to strike, but the walkout is on hold until the state decides whether to intervene at the district's request. The union has asked the state labor department to stay out of the contract dispute.
2:30 p.m.
Denver's school district and teachers are resuming contract negotiations for the first time since teachers voted to strike.
Superintendent Susana Cordova says the district will present a new proposal when both sides meet Thursday evening.
The main sticking point is increasing teachers' base pay and decreasing one-time bonuses.
Last week, the union said that 93 percent of teachers voted to strike but the walkout is on hold until the state decides whether to intervene at the district's request. The union has asked the state labor department to stay out of the contract dispute. In its request earlier this week, the union said its relationship with the district was in a "state of disrepair" and accused the district of trying to intimidate teachers from participating in a strike.
