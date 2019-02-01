Tech companies, states spar with govt over net neutrality

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, a person with a smartphone enters the Federal Communications Commission building in Washington. Tech companies and nearly two dozen U.S. states clashed with the government in federal court Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, over the repeal of net neutrality, a set of Obama-era rules aimed at preventing big internet providers from discriminating against certain technology and services. The action rolling back the neutrality rules "is a stab in the heart of the Communications Act," said attorney Pantelis Michalopoulos, referring to the Depression-era law that established the FCC. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo