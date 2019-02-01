Midwest economy: January state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.
The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months.
Here are the state-by-state results for January:
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Arkansas: The state's overall index rose to 54.6 from December's 50.5. Index components were new orders at 55.4, production or sales at 52.6, delivery lead time at 51.3, inventories at 56.6 and employment at 57.1. "Over the past 12 months, nondurable-goods manufacturers in the state have expanded jobs by a healthy 2 percent, while Arkansas durable-goods producers have added jobs at an even stronger pace of 2.8 percent," Goss said.
Iowa: The Iowa overall index climbed to 54.8 last month from 53.5 in December. Index components were new orders at 57.8, production or sales at 52.2, delivery lead time at 50.9, employment at 56.7 and inventories at 56.2. "Over the past 12 months, nondurable-goods manufacturers in the state have expanded jobs by a very healthy 2.8 percent, while Iowa durable-goods producers have added jobs at an even stronger pace of 3.9 percent," he said.
Kansas: The state's overall index hit 53.3 in January, compared with 49.7 in December. Index components were new orders at 54.3, production or sales at 51.2, delivery lead time at 49.9, employment at 55.7, and inventories at 55.1. "Over the past 12 months, nondurable-goods manufacturers in the state have expanded jobs by a healthy 2.2 percent, while Kansas durable-goods producers have added jobs at an even stronger pace of 4.1 percent," said Goss.
Minnesota: Minnesota's overall index dropped to 54.5 last month from December's 55.5. Index components were new orders at 52.8, production or sales at 53.2, delivery lead time at 54.8, inventories at 53.2 and employment at 58.5. "Over the past 12 months, nondurable-goods manufacturers in the state have expanded jobs by a solid 1.2 percent, while Minnesota durable-goods producers have added jobs at a strong pace of 3 percent," he said.
Missouri: The state's overall index rose to 55.0 in January from 53.9 in December. Index components were new orders at 55.7, production or sales at 53.0, delivery lead time at 51.6, inventories at 57.1, and employment at 57.4. "Over the past 12 months, nondurable-goods manufacturers in the state have shed jobs at a pace of minus 1.6 percent, while Missouri durable-goods producers have added jobs at a healthy pace of 3.0 percent," said Goss.
Nebraska: After dipping below growth neutral for December, Nebraska's overall index rose to 50.5 in January. Index components were new orders at 52.0, production or sales at 48.3, delivery lead time at 47.1, inventories at 52.1 and employment at 53.0. "Over the past 12 months, nondurable-goods manufacturers in the state have expanded jobs by a very healthy 4.4 percent, while Nebraska durable-goods producers have added jobs at a somewhat slower but still very healthy pace of 3.9 percent," he said.
North Dakota: The state's overall index fell to 49.8 last month from 52.6 in December. Index components were new orders at 51.3, production or sales at 47.6, delivery lead time at 49.8, employment at 52.2 and inventories at 51.2. "Over the past 12 months, nondurable-goods manufacturers in the state have experienced no change in employment, while North Dakota durable-goods producers have added jobs at a solid pace of 1.2 percent," Goss said.
Oklahoma: Oklahoma's overall index has remained above the 50.0 threshold for the past 18 straight months, reaching 57.1 in January, compared with 56.4 in December. Index components were new orders at 56.4, production or sales at 53.8, delivery lead time at 59.3, inventories at 57.9 and employment at 58.2. "Over the past 12 months, nondurable-goods manufacturers in the state have experienced job losses of minus 4.9 percent, while Oklahoma durable-goods producers have added jobs at a very healthy 4.2 percent pace," he said.
South Dakota: The state's overall index climbed to a regional high of 66.2 from December's 63.1, also a regional high. Index components were new orders at 65.0, production or sales at 64.6, delivery lead time at 63.0, inventories at 69.6 and employment at 68.6. "Over the past 12 months, nondurable-goods manufacturers in the state have expanded jobs by a healthy 3.2 percent, while South Dakota durable-goods producers have added jobs at a somewhat slower but still strong pace of 2.8 percent," said Goss.
Comments