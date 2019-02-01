Mexican president unleashes labor unrest at border plants

FILE - In this March 21, 2017 file photo, workers gather outside a "maquiladora" for car accessories in Matamoros, Mexico. A mass strike at 48 “maquiladora” plants in Matamoros that broke out in mid-January of 2019, is heading for victory, bringing pay raises for laborers who make less than $1 an hour assembling auto components and TV sets for export to the United States. Rodrigo Abd, File AP Photo