Memphis official: Electrolux agrees to pay taxes on factory

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014, file photo, workers assemble ovens at the new Electrolux home cooking appliance factory in Memphis, Tenn. Electrolux says it is stopping production at its Memphis, Tennessee, factory while investing $250 million in a separate facility in the state. The Stockholm-based maker of Frigidaire products said Thursday that it is consolidating all U.S. cooking manufacturing into its facility in Springfield, Adrian Sainz, File AP Photo