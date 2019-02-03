The Latest: Germany: Brexit divorce deal is a compromise

EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, left, stands next to European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as he addresses Members of European Parliament on Brexit during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019. Leaders across the European Union offered a united chorus of "No" on Wednesday to Britain's belated bid to negotiate changes to the Brexit divorce deal so Prime Minister Theresa May can win the backing of her Parliament. Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP Photo