Fiat Chrysler recalls over 660K trucks; steering could fail

FILE- This Feb. 11, 2016, file photo shows the grill of a Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Turbo Diesel truck at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control. The recall covers Ram 3500 pickups from 2013 through 2017, as well as 2500 pickups and 3500 Chassis cabs from 2014 through 2017. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo