Iran’s ‘revolution babies’ weigh their progress since 1979

In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 photo, Farzad Farahani, a 22-year-old university student, is interviewed by The Associated Press about Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, at a park in downtown Tehran, Iran. The “revolution babies” born after Iran’s uprising 40 years ago that overthrew Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and created the Islamic Republic represent a major force in the country. More than half of Iran’s 80 million people are under 35 and they must deal with the country’s economic struggles under re-imposed U.S. sanctions. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo