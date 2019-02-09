Business

Warren expected to launch 2020 bid with populist appeal

By ELANA SCHOR Associated Press

February 09, 2019 12:46 AM

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during an organizing event at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H. Warren is expected to formally launch her presidential bid on Saturday with a populist call to fight economic inequality.
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during an organizing event at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H. Warren is expected to formally launch her presidential bid on Saturday with a populist call to fight economic inequality. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during an organizing event at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H. Warren is expected to formally launch her presidential bid on Saturday with a populist call to fight economic inequality. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo
LAWRENCE, Mass.

Elizabeth Warren is expected to formally launch her presidential bid on Saturday with a populist call to fight economic inequality.

It's a message she hopes will distinguish her in a crowded Democratic field and help her move past the controversy surrounding her past claims to Native American heritage.

After her announcement in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Warren will head to the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

She's one of the most recognizable figures in her party. But if she gets in the race, she'll compete against other popular Democrats.

  Comments  