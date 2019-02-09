Rural Georgians hope to finally see faster Internet speeds

Rural Georgians who have lived for years with slow Internet service are looking to state lawmakers for help.
The Valdosta Daily Times reports that a proposal has emerged in the General Assembly that could bring broadband service to rural areas.
Across much of rural Georgia, residents with little or no Internet service are also customers of not-for-profit electric cooperatives. The cooperatives have been providing electricity to rural communities nationally since the 1930s.
The Valdosta newspaper reports that the proposal being debated would allow the electric cooperatives — and some telephone cooperatives — to provide broadband service.
The plan is seen by proponents as a way to bring broadband service to more rural Georgians.
