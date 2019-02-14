Brown to speak at Nevada Democratic event, meet with workers

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is making his first visit to Nevada this month as he explores a potential 2020 bid for president.
Brown campaign spokeswoman Rachel Petri said the senator will bring the message of his "Dignity of Work" tour while speaking and taking questions at a Feb. 23 event at Henderson's Lovelady Brewing Company.
The Ohio senator will be appearing as the latest guest of the Nevada Democratic Party's "Local Brews and National Views" lecture series.
Brown will also meet with local Nevada workers while he's in the Las Vegas area.
His trip to the early nominating state will fall less than a week after a visit by presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
