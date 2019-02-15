Indonesia land-burning fines unpaid years after fires

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017 file photo, Pandu Wibisono, a conservationist of Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Program (SOCP) carries a medical pack as he walks on a cleared forest during a rescue operation for orangutans reportedly trapped in its disrupted habitat near a palm oil plantation at Tripa peat swamp in Aceh province, Indonesia. Environmentalists say Indonesian plantation companies fined for burning huge areas of land in the area since 2009 have failed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties meant to hold them accountable for actions that took a devastating environmental and human toll. Binsar Bakkara, File AP Photo