3 road construction workers injured on I-4

Authorities say three road construction workers have been injured on a Florida highway.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the injuries occurred Friday morning on Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando.
Orlando police say the workers were hurt while pouring cement. An SGL Constructors spokesman says they suffered minor injuries while working on an elevated platform.
A worker was killed earlier this month on I-4 when authorities say a large pipe hit him in the head.
