Wrong-way driver killed in crash with US Postal truck

A wrong-way driver was killed after crashing into a U.S. Postal Service truck on state Route 520 in Redmond, Washington.
The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that Washington State Patrol troopers were first alerted to the wrong-way driver when they were heading east in the westbound lanes of SR-520 near Interstate 405.
Just before 4 a.m. Monday, a 911 call was made to report the crash with the USPS truck near West Lake Sammamish Parkway.
Trooper Rick Johnson says the wrong-way driver, in a Subaru hatchback, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The USPS truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Comments