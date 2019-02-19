Henderson officials to hear Golden Knights facility proposal

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking at Henderson as the possible home for a new facility.
KSNV-TV reports the Henderson City Council is scheduled Tuesday to weigh a proposal for the team to take over the Henderson Convention Center.
The proposed facility would include two regulation-sized ice rinks, a restaurant and a retail space.
The rinks would also be utilized for classes, tournaments and other events.
The council agenda would create a 180-day window for the city and ownership group Black Knight Sports to enter into negotiations for an agreement.
