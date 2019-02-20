After surgery, Michael Cohen’s prison date postponed to May

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York. A judge has agreed to postpone the start of Cohen’s prison sentence by two months to May 6. New York Judge William Pauley signed off on the delay Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, after Cohen’s lawyer said he needed more time to recover from shoulder surgery. They noted prosecutors did not object to the one-time extension. Craig Ruttle, File AP Photo