Utilities head takes leave during water contamination probe

The head of public utilities in a Salt Lake City suburb is going on paid administrative leave while investigators examine the city's response to contamination that affected parts of the water system.
Sandy utilities director Tom Ward announced Wednesday he would step away while the independent investigation is conducted.
Sandy officials declared the city's water was safe to drink Sunday after a fluoride pump malfunctioned because of a power outage on Feb. 6.
The pump flooded parts of the water system with fluoride, which also corroded pipes in some homes, releasing heavy metals.
The state Department of Environmental Quality is determining if the city appropriately notified the public of the lead and copper in the water system. It has cited the city for the high fluoride levels.
