Ponca Tribe fighting 2 states and a city to keep new casino

In this Feb. 14, 2019 photo, patrons play the slot-style machines at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. Some 150 years after suffering the loss of tribal lands and near-extinction at the hands of the U.S. government, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is celebrating a triumph with the opening of a casino intended to secure a stream of revenue for the long-struggling tribe, but is fighting to keep it open in the face of lawsuits by officials in Nebraska and Iowa. Nati Harnik AP Photo