Giants CEO Baer takes leave after altercation with wife

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2015 file photo, San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer speaks to reporters after a news conference in San Francisco. A video posted by TMZ on Friday, March 1, 2019 shows Giants President and CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with his wife in a San Francisco park. Baer's wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways in the chair screaming "Oh my God!" and kicking a leg. Witnesses saw the ordeal in the public plaza. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo