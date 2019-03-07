Judge blasts Cincinnati council members for secret texting

An Ohio judge has called for the resignations of five Cincinnati council members who admitted to using secret texts and emails to conduct city business.
Hamilton County Judge Robert Ruehlman also said Thursday that they should reimburse taxpayers for the more than $100,000 the city is paying to settle a lawsuit brought against them by conservative activists for violating Ohio's open meetings law.
The council members are all Democrats, comprising a majority of the nine-member council. Ruehlman is a Republican.
Ruehlman says "no city voter should ever vote for them again."
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The council members are Tamaya Dennard, Greg Landsman, Chris Seelbach, P.G. Sittenfeld and Wendell Young. None has indicated any plans to resign.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports many of their texts were directed against Mayor John Cranley, also a Democrat.
Comments