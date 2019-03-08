Chinese exports fall amid US tariffs, weak global demand

FILE - In this July 6, 2018, file photo, a container ship is docked at a port in Qingdao, in eastern China's Shandong Province. China’s exports to the United States fell 14.1 percent from a year earlier in the first two months of 2019 as President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs chilled demand, while sales to the rest of the world also slid.(Chinatopix via AP, File)