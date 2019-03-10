Powell says Trump’s attacks played no role in rate pause

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference in Washington. Powell says political attacks by President Donald Trump played no role in the Fed’s decision in January to signal that it planned to take a pause in hiking interest rates. He also said in an interview broadcast Sunday, March 10, 2019, that he can’t be fired by the president and that he intends to serve out his full four-year term. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo