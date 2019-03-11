Barrick Gold drops takeover bid for Newmont Mining

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2006 file photo, a close-up of the chest patch of a worker at Barrick's Ruby Hill Mine, outside Eureka, Nev., is shown. Barrick Gold is dropping its takeover bid for Newmont Mining, as the gold companies instead form a joint venture to combine their Nevada mining operations. Last month Barrick Gold Corp. offered to acquire Newmont Mining Corp. for about $18 billion in stock. The joint venture will include the companies' assets and reserves in Nevada. Douglas C. Pizac, File AP Photo