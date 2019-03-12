APNewsBreak: FIFA study backs 48-team ’22 WC, Qatar sharing

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, men work on the construction site of the Ras Abu Aboud stadium, backdropped by the city skyline in Doha, Qatar. A FIFA feasibility study concluded the 2022 World Cup can expand to 48 teams by using at least one of Qatar's neighbors as an additional host, and found there is a low legal risk to changing the format and an additional $400 million in revenue could be generated The Associated Press obtained a copy of the 81-page report on Monday, March 11, 2019 that assesses the political, logistical and legal issues surrounding adding 16 teams _ a significant change to the format more than eight years after Qatar won the hosting rights. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo