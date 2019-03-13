New US ambassador warns of China’s ‘payday loan diplomacy’

U.S. Ambassador to Australia, Arthur Culvahouse Jr. speaks to the media during his first press conference outside his residence at the U.S. Embassy in Canberra, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The new U.S. ambassador to Australia says he’s concerned about the way China lends money to developing Pacific nations in what he describes as “payday loan diplomacy.” Culvahouse Jr. told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday, that it was up to U.S. allies and Western liberal democracies to educate people about the dangers of such loans. AAP Image via AP Lukas Coch