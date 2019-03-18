Subway first step in easing Indonesian capital’s carmageddon

In this March 15, 2019, photo, passengers get on a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) during a trial run in Jakarta, Indonesia. Commuting in the gridlocked Indonesian capital will for some involve less frustration, sweat and fumes when its first subway line opens later this month. The 10-mile system running south from Jakarta's downtown is the first phase of a development that if fully realized will plant a cross-shaped network of stations in the teeming city of 30 million people. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo