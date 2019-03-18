Gio Gonzalez, Yankees agree to minor league deal

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez throws during the first inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that left-hander Gonzalez and the New York Yankees have agreed to a minor league contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday, March 18, 2019, because the agreement had not yet been announced. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo