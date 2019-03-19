OETA Foundation backs attorney general’s review

The president and CEO of the OETA Foundation says the nonprofit fundraising group welcomes a full review of its finances and business operations by the Oklahoma attorney general's office.
The statement by Daphne Dowdy released Monday comes after state Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit between the foundation and the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, the state's public TV network. Hunter also asked that a receiver take over the foundation's funds.
The OETA board in January voted to end its relationship with the foundation, accusing it of misspending funds donated for public television. A new nonprofit was created for fundraising.
Dowdy said the foundation supports the review and that she hopes OETA will cooperate and account for its actions.
