Devon Energy to open office in southeastern New Mexico

Devon Energy, an independent company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas, is opening up an office in southeastern New Mexico.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the Oklahoma City-based company recently announced plans to expand to Hobbs.

The Hobbs office is expected to open later this summer and will house approximately 40 of Devon's 225 employees in the currently booming oil and gas region.

It will be one of five Devon offices situated across southeast New Mexico and west Texas to support the company's Delaware Basin operations.

Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada.