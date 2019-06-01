Wet spring delaying Vermont loggers’ work in the woods

The wet spring is taking its toll on Vermont loggers and others who are behind on their work in the woods.

Kenneth Gagnon, co-owner of Gagnon Lumber, the Pittsford sawmill, says he likes to have a several week supply of wood on hand to keep the saws running through periods of low-supply, but with loggers unable to harvest, the backlog is dwindling.

Gagnon tells the Rutland Herald his harvesting is about a month behind schedule.

The National Weather Service reports that since the beginning of the year the Burlington area rainfall is about 4 inches above average.

Officials say using logging equipment in the woods when it is too wet can damage the land by leaving deep ruts that cause problems with water runoff into river and streams.