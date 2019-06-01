Limits placed on state-funded sexual misconduct settlements

Louisiana state employees won't be able to reach settlements for sexual harassment claims that include nondisclosure clauses, if the deal involves public funds.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday announced that he has signed into law a bill by Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Franklin Foil that prohibits such provisions in any sexual harassment settlement deal involving the state.

Both the House and Senate approved the legislation unanimously.

The new law says that a taxpayer-financed settlement of any allegations involving sexual harassment or sexual assault that is connected to the state, a state agency or a state employee cannot bar the victim from talking about the claims.

The prohibition applies whether the settlement is entirely or only partially paid with public dollars.