Invesco to expand its global headquarters in Atlanta

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

One of the world's leading investment managers has announced plans to expand its global headquarters in Atlanta.

Gov. Brian Kemp, in a news release, announced Invesco's expansion Thursday. The company, which has been headquartered in Atlanta since 2007, plans to add 500 jobs and invest $70 million as part of the project.

To accommodate the additional employees and further strengthen its presence in Atlanta, officials say Invesco will move to a new building in Midtown Union currently under development and scheduled for completion in August 2022.

Invesco , the sixth-largest U.S. retail asset manager and 13th-largest investment manager globally, employs more than 650 professionals in Atlanta and has more than 8,000 employees in 25 countries.

