Forum on Empire State Trail slated at University at Buffalo

The economic benefits of the Empire State Trail for western New York will be discussed at an upcoming forum at the University at Buffalo.

The gathering Wednesday is the fifth State University of New York/Erie Canal Bicentennial Forum sponsored by the state Canal Corporation and Department of State.

The Empire State Trail is an initiative to build a 750-mile network of trails from New York City to the Canadian border and along the Erie Canalway Trail from Albany to Buffalo. It was launched by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and is supposed to be completed in late 2020.

In western New York, a two-mile second of the Erie Canalway Trail in Pendleton is scheduled for completion in July, providing an uninterrupted 135-mile stretch of trail from Buffalo to Lyons in Wayne County.